Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $3,810,237.84 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Seagen stock opened at $179.23 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.45.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seagen by 140.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Seagen by 13.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
