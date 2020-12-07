Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $3,810,237.84 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $179.23 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.45.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seagen by 140.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Seagen by 13.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.