Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) PT Set at €70.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.40 ($79.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.73 ($84.39).

Shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) stock opened at €63.00 ($74.12) on Thursday. Scout24 AG has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

