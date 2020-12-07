Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of Science Applications International worth $22,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $97.79 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

