Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $185.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Saia by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Saia by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.