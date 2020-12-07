Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.84.

SAGE opened at $71.75 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

