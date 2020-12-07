Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.85.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $587.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

