Royal Bank of Canada Raises PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $40.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PD. ValuEngine downgraded PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.82.

NYSE:PD opened at $40.84 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $1,257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,804 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PagerDuty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

