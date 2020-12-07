Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $68.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.10.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

