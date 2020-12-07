Roth Capital Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target to $51.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $39.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,874,603.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,588,663 shares of company stock valued at $305,034,117 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

