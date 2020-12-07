Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

ROST stock opened at $115.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

