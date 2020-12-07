Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $417.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.