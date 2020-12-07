Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,208 shares of company stock worth $13,490,709. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $247.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average of $226.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

