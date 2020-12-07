Robert W. Baird Raises PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $43.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering restated a neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of PD opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $1,257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 165.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 728.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

