Robert W. Baird Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $310.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.38.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $279.54 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

