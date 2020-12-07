Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £577,862.74 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).
Jean-Sébastien Jacques also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,562 ($59.60), for a total transaction of £228.10 ($298.01).
RIO stock opened at GBX 5,450 ($71.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,465 ($71.40). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,684.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,658.52.
About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.