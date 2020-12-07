RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $500.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.40.

RH stock opened at $468.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.14. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $471.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 64.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

