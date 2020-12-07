RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $500.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.44 EPS.
RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.40.
RH stock opened at $468.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.14. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $471.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 64.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
