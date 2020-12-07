Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 255.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.12% of Revolve Group worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $695,444.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,494.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,010,969 shares of company stock valued at $353,308,952. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

