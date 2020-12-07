Reviewing Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -165.06% -104.43% -67.75% Bionik Laboratories -1,419.25% -75.01% -56.15%

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Milestone Scientific and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Bionik Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 14.12 -$7.52 million ($0.16) -11.63 Bionik Laboratories $2.15 million 3.49 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Milestone Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Milestone Scientific beats Bionik Laboratories on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company also engages in developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other mobility disabilities; and InMotion Connect, a solution to meet the data connectivity and analytics needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

