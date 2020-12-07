Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.88. Resonant has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.29.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $172,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,888 shares of company stock valued at $376,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Resonant by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Resonant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Resonant by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

