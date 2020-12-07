Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 124,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of RSG opened at $95.67 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.