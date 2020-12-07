Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,818 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,076 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

