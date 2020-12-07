Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

