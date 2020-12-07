Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,665 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 471,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.17 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

