RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.89.

RealPage stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,402,650.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,768. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RealPage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

