Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,029.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.