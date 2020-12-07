Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $272.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:KWR opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.92. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $272.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

