Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sberbank CIB downgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Qiwi has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $887.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 73.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Qiwi by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

