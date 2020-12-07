QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,029.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

