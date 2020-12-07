PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Sells $2,590,956.40 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PVH stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. PVH’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $5,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 4.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CL King downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

