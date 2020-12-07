ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 223.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $437.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $439.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,367,620. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

