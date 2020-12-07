ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,998 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $110.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

