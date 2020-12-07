ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. FMR LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after buying an additional 2,385,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after buying an additional 2,141,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

NYSE:DFS opened at $82.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

