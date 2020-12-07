ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $62.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

