ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

In other news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,162.63 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,158.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

