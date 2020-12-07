ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

