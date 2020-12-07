ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,487 shares of company stock worth $5,672,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $71.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

