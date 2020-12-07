ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 29,709 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,357.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

