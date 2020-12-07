ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 11,179 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 196,614 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Halliburton by 37.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 348,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 95,850 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $264,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

