ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,104,193 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Hologic by 1,199.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 869,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,580,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.15 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.