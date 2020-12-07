ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $151.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $151.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

