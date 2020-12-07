ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bio-Techne by 74.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 132.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after buying an additional 83,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 54.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

TECH opened at $306.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $316.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,396 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

