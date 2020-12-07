ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.57.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $184.07 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

