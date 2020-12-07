ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 59.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

