ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $365,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $605.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total transaction of $727,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,296 shares of company stock worth $89,525,954. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.