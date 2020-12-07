ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 445.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $270.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,915 shares of company stock valued at $35,710,953. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

