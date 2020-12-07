ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,797 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

