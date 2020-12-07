ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $47.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.