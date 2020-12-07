ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,648 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,226,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 9.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Equifax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 6,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX stock opened at $166.50 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

