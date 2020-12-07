ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 80.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

