ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,347 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

